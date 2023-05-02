Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a phone call with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, as part of an ongoing dialogue with partners.

"I informed in detail about the situation in all sectors of the front. The situation is difficult, but manageable. The fiercest fighting continues in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka, where the enemy continues to focus his efforts on offensive operations," the AFU said on the Facebook page of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaluzhny also spoke about missile strikes by Russian strategic aircraft and daily bombing of civilian targets with guided bombs in the frontline area. He noted the need to strengthen the capabilities of the air defense system.

In addition, the parties discussed the staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the importance of timely supply of Ukraine with weapons, military equipment and ammunition in sufficient quantities.