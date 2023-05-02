Facts

11:00 02.05.2023

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

1 min read
Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a phone call with Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, as part of an ongoing dialogue with partners.

"I informed in detail about the situation in all sectors of the front. The situation is difficult, but manageable. The fiercest fighting continues in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka, where the enemy continues to focus his efforts on offensive operations," the AFU said on the Facebook page of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Zaluzhny also spoke about missile strikes by Russian strategic aircraft and daily bombing of civilian targets with guided bombs in the frontline area. He noted the need to strengthen the capabilities of the air defense system.

In addition, the parties discussed the staffing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the importance of timely supply of Ukraine with weapons, military equipment and ammunition in sufficient quantities.

Tags: #zaluzhny #milley

MORE ABOUT

10:31 01.05.2023
Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

13:18 27.04.2023
Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

20:58 21.04.2023
Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

17:02 08.04.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

19:37 29.03.2023
Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force in Europe Cavoli discuss defense issues

Zaluzhny, Commander-in-Chief of NATO Air Force in Europe Cavoli discuss defense issues

11:12 25.03.2023
Zaluzhny, Chief of British Defence Staff discuss situation on battlefield

Zaluzhny, Chief of British Defence Staff discuss situation on battlefield

14:25 24.03.2023
Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

17:09 14.03.2023
Zaluzhny: Defense operation near Bakhmut is of key importance for defense fortitude along entire frontline

Zaluzhny: Defense operation near Bakhmut is of key importance for defense fortitude along entire frontline

17:02 04.03.2023
Zaluzhny discusses with Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces supply of military aid to Ukraine

Zaluzhny discusses with Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces supply of military aid to Ukraine

14:17 16.02.2023
USA checks stockpiles of weapons, re-evaluates defense policy amid war in Ukraine – Milley

USA checks stockpiles of weapons, re-evaluates defense policy amid war in Ukraine – Milley

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

LATEST

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

Success of counter-offensive to be of great importance for continued support of Ukraine by partners – Reznikov

Kirby: Enemy suffered over 100,000 casualties near Bakhmut in five months

'Offensive Guard' to come under command of Defense Forces after receiving combat mission – Interior Minister

Klymenko: Interior Ministry's office been almost half updated, National Police chief to be appointed in soon

Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

AD
AD
AD
AD