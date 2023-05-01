Switzerland heads UN Security Council, replacing Russia: building lasting peace, protecting civilians are declared priorities

In May, for the first time in its history, Switzerland headed the UN Security Council, replacing Russia in place of chairmanship.

"Switzerland's one-month presidency will allow it to highlight its thematic priorities for building a lasting peace and protecting civilians and to give impetus to the work of the Security Council," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said in a statement marking the start of the presidency.

It is noted that Switzerland during its presidency plans to hold a number of events related to its foreign policy priorities.

A debate on the development of a sustainable world is scheduled for early May, chaired by Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. They will be aimed at identifying ways to strengthen the role of the Security Council, the UN and other participants in building confidence and preventing armed conflicts.

In addition, at the end of the month, President Alain Berset will preside over a debate on civil protection of the population. UN Secretary General António Guterres and ICRC President Mirjana Spolarić-Egger will also be there. The debate will focus on the impact of the conflict on civilian hunger.

At the end of May, the 75th anniversary of UN peacekeeping will be celebrated. Viola Amherd, head of the Swiss Federal Department of Defence, Public Protection and Sport, is expected to speak on behalf of Switzerland in New York to highlight the outstanding achievements of the up to 100,000 UN peacekeepers deployed around the world working in dangerous environments to prevent conflicts, protecting civilians, promoting political solutions and supporting democratic processes.