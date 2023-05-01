Ukraine preparing steps to create tribunal for Russian aggression crimes – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is preparing several steps to consolidate its partners and create a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday, April 29.

"Next week will be quite important from the point of view of our struggle for justice for Ukrainians, that is, for punishment for the terrorist state and all its war criminals. We are preparing several important, potent steps to further consolidate partners and provide more energy to create a tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression. And to speed up the defeat of the terrorist state," he said in a video address.

"It is not enough for Ukraine and the world that Russia is weak, as it is already happening. It must fully answer for everything it has done," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukrain is also preparing "new sanctions decisions against individuals and companies involved in the terrorists' defense industry and against foreign entities, which supplies help Russia extend this aggression."

"Our decisions will be made public soon," the president said.