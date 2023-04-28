Stefanchuk hopes for allies in getting Ukraine Euro-Atlantic perspective at NATO summit in Vilnius

Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk, following his meetings with Czech President Petr Pavel and Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, expressed hope that the allies would support Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic prospects at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

"I hope that in Vilnius, thanks to friends and allies, we will get a Euro-Atlantic perspective," Stefanchuk said on Facebook, commenting on his meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel on Friday in Kyiv.

According to Stefanchuk, during the meeting he focused on the issues of Ukraine's course towards the North Atlantic Alliance and full membership in the European Union.

"We discussed the defense needs of Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, the restoration of Ukraine," the chairman said.

In turn, Pavel said the Czech Republic would do everything possible to help Ukraine restore sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

Stefanchuk also spoke about the meeting with Slovak President Čaputová.

"... thanked Slovakia for the strong support of Ukraine's movement towards NATO membership. The Vilnius summit is ahead, at which Ukraine expects to determine a clear time frame for Ukraine's admission to the Alliance," the chairman said.

The Verkhovna Rada Chairman also said he had discussed with Čaputová the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"Ukraine is counting on their launch this year," Stefanchuk said.

He also said Čaputová assured Slovakia of unequivocal support for Ukraine.

"Slovakia supports the peace formula of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the establishment of a special tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine," Stefanchuk said.