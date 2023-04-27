Zaluzhny, Yermak discuss with Sullivan, Milley supply of weapons and ammunition

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a telephone conversation with the U.S. President's National Security Adviser, Jacob Sullivan, and head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

As reported on the website of the head of the Ukrainian state on Thursday, the American side was informed about the current situation on the battlefield, possible enemy actions and measures taken by the security and defense forces of Ukraine to liberate Ukrainian lands.

"Yermak and Zaluzhny focused on the importance of continuing active support by partners of the Ukrainian army, in particular, the supply of weapons and ammunition," the message says.