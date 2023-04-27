Zelenskyy: Some 2,279 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity during full-scale war

Some 2,279 Ukrainian men and women, both military and civilian, were returned from Russian captivity during the full-scale war, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I want to thank our entire team that deals with exchanges. Today, 44 more people from Russian captivity managed to return home to Ukraine. Most of them are military in different directions. Two civilians … In general, 2,279 Ukrainians men and women have already been returned from Russian captivity during the full-scale war," the president said in an evening video message.

As Zelenskyy stressed, Ukraine must return all its people from captivity. At the same time, he thanked all the Ukrainian soldiers on the front line who are collecting replenishment for the exchange fund, as well as government agencies involved in the return of Ukrainians home.

"Every Russian prisoner is an opportunity to exchange our man. We remember everyone. And even if there is no accurate information about a particular person about what happened to him, where he may be – such a person is still being searched for and everything is checked as much as possible. Ukraine must return all its own. Even if it is especially difficult - as, in particular, for some categories of prisoners. And these are not only prisoners of war who are difficult to return, but also civilian prisoners. This is one of those categories for which it is difficult. It's really difficult," the head of state said.