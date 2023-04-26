Facts

17:05 26.04.2023

Ukraine returns 44 more people from Russian captivity

Ukraine returned 44 more people from Russian captivity, including 42 military personnel and two civilians, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak has said.

"We managed to return home 44 of our people. They include 36 privates and sergeants and six officers. These are the military, border guards, national guardsmen, sailors. People defended Mariupol, Azovstal, Kherson region, fought the enemy in the east. We also freed two civilians," Yermak said in Telegram.

Among the liberated are the wounded, who were tortured by the enemy in captivity.

According to the President's Office head, two men were released, whose spouses had previously returned from captivity.

Yermak also said the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War continues to fulfil the task of the president to return all Ukrainians home.

