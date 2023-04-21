Documents on blocking Grain Initiative to become evidence of crimes against Ukraine – Ukraine's Ambassador to Turkey

Russia's actions to block the inspection of vessels passing the grain corridor are recorded by both the secretariat of the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) and the Ukrainian side as legal evidence of one of the crimes of the aggressor country in the war against Ukraine, Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey Vasyl Bodnar has said.

"Of course, all this [Russia's blocking of ship inspections] is recorded. The work of the Joint Coordination Centre continues in a quadripartite format and, firstly, this is recorded by the secretariat itself – minutes of meetings are drawn up. Secondly, reports are compiled about the daily work of national delegations. We record everything," he said at a briefing on Friday at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center.

Bodnar expressed confidence that the collected documentary base on the blocking of the Black Sea Grain Initiative by Russia will become evidence of deconstructive and criminal actions on food security and other war crimes against Ukraine when considered by the UN International Criminal Court.

Commenting on the suspension of exports through the grain corridor on April 17-18, the Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey explained that the Russian side was not interested in this initiative. "They [the Russians] are trying to push through proposals, in particular, on the export of their mineral fertilizers and to ensure that Ukrainian grain does not enter the international markets in full," he said.

Bodnar said that during the visit of Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov to Turkey, he held talks with Minister of National Defence of this country Hulusi Akar, who oversees the Black Sea Grain Initiative from the Turkish side. An agreement was reached to resume the registration and inspection of vessels waiting to be loaded with Ukrainian grain.

Currently, according to the ambassador, the vessels are leaving the ports, but "there are questions about the number of inspections." On average, two inbound vessels are agreed to be inspected and two outbound, with the potential to inspect more than 10 vessels per day.

According to the diplomat, such behavior of the Russian side indicates a demonstrative policy.

He stressed the importance of the constructive approach of the mediators – the Turkish side and UNPO representatives, so that they make the decisions necessary for the Ukrainian side. "This will affect the price of grain and the possibility of it reaching markets that need it. This is not only about grain but also about its processed products," Bodnar added.

As reported, this week the inspection of vessels in the territorial waters of Turkey, passing the grain corridor, is unblocked and will be carried out on a 50:50 basis – half of the vessels from the formed queue and half with humanitarian cargo.