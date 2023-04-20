Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, assured of Ukraine's support and stated that Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO.

“An honour to be back in Kyiv & meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, and over time our support will help make this possible. We stand by you today & for the long haul,” the NATO Secretary General said on Twitter.