Denmark, Netherlands to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – media

Denmark and the Netherlands will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, they will be ready for delivery in early 2024, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said.

According to the Danish public broadcaster DR, Rasmussen stressed that Ukraine needs all possible support.

"This is a big help from the Danish side within a joint project with the Netherlands, where we are transferring 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine," the minister said.

The tanks are expected to be ready for delivery in early 2024, Poulsen said.

He noted that these are not Danish tanks, but tanks "which are purchased in cooperation with the Netherlands." Rasmussen called it "a very significant contribution".

According to Poulsen, at least 80 Leopard 1 tanks will arrive in Ukraine by the end of 2023.

Denmark previously announced that it would donate up to 100 Leopard 1 tanks.