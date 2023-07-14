Economy

11:38 14.07.2023

Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

The German armed forces have expanded to about EUR 4 billion the contract with the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall for the manufacture of ammunition for Leopard 2 tanks, it is assumed that some of this ammunition will be delivered to Ukraine, the Rheinmetall concern said.

"The Bundeswehr has extended the current framework contract with Rheinmetall for the supply of tank ammunition in the amount of about EUR 4 billion. The order expresses the desire of the armed forces to eliminate the gaps in stocks that have arisen and to increase the total volume of ammunition supplies, taking into account the security situation. The framework agreement also provides for the supply of a significant amount of tank ammunition for the armed forces of Ukraine," the message says.

It was also noted that "by the end of 2030, according to the concluded framework agreement, several hundred thousand combat and training cartridges of various designs of 120 mm x 570 caliber, similar to those fired by the main gun of the Leopard-2 main battle tank, can be purchased.”

According to the company, the first delivery of ammunition worth about EUR 309 million took place immediately after the signing of the contract.

It is emphasized that for many countries that use the Leopard battle tank with a 120 mm smoothbore cannon, Rheinmetall is the main supplier of ammunition of this caliber.

