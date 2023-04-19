Facts

20:42 19.04.2023

National Guard conducts coordination using military equipment necessary for offensive – Interior Minister

1 min read
National Guard conducts coordination using military equipment necessary for offensive – Interior Minister

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, during a working trip to the south-east of Ukraine, visited the military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine and the police officers at the forefront, heard a report on the operational situation and the progress of the evacuation carried out by the police.

As reported on the Ministry of Internal Affairs website on Wednesday, the head of the department visited the brigades from the Offensive Guard, in particular, the Kara-Dag brigade and the Liut (Fury) assault brigade.

"The morale of our fighters is quite high. They are stable and understand what they need to do, how to hold the front. We are already coordinating the use of military equipment, which is necessary, among other things, for offensive and assault operations," Klymenko said.

During the working trip, the minister presented national awards and distinctions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the servicemen.

Tags: #offensive_guard

MORE ABOUT

09:16 23.02.2023
Zelenskyy: Results of formation of brigades of Offensive Guard good

Zelenskyy: Results of formation of brigades of Offensive Guard good

AD

HOT NEWS

USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

Over 40 occupier attacks repelled in eastern Ukraine in day; fierce battles going on for Bakhmut, Maryinka – AFU General Staff

AFU: Servicemen on frontline get UAH 100,000 extra payments, UAH 30,000 in hostilities area; minimum increased to UAH 20,000

Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

AFU won't announce start of counteroffensive, some operations already launched – Maliar

LATEST

USA allocates $325 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

Azerbaijan supplies over 130 mcm of gas to Romania in Jan-Feb

USA ALLOCATES $325 MLN IN SECURITY AID TO UKRAINE – WHITE HOUSE

Kherson region visited by Putin's double – Danilov

USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

Ukraine's Embassy in Tel Aviv calls for cancellation of European Sambo Championships began in Haifa due to participation of Russian, Belarusian national teams

West not tired of helping Ukraine, problems with its agricultural products in Europe being solved - Stoltenberg

Ukraine's MFA shares Council of Europe Commissioner's position on immediate cessation of persecution of Crimean Tatars

Ukrzaliznytsia bans transportation of food to Slovakia

AD
AD
AD
AD