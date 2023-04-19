National Guard conducts coordination using military equipment necessary for offensive – Interior Minister

Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, during a working trip to the south-east of Ukraine, visited the military personnel of the National Guard of Ukraine and the police officers at the forefront, heard a report on the operational situation and the progress of the evacuation carried out by the police.

As reported on the Ministry of Internal Affairs website on Wednesday, the head of the department visited the brigades from the Offensive Guard, in particular, the Kara-Dag brigade and the Liut (Fury) assault brigade.

"The morale of our fighters is quite high. They are stable and understand what they need to do, how to hold the front. We are already coordinating the use of military equipment, which is necessary, among other things, for offensive and assault operations," Klymenko said.

During the working trip, the minister presented national awards and distinctions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the servicemen.