Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine
Germany has officially confirmed the transfer of the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system and ammunition to Ukraine, according to the website of the German government.
Sixteen Zetros trucks and two border guard vehicles were also transferred.
It is noted that the total value of individual licenses issued by the federal government for the export of military goods in the period from January 1, 2022 to April 17, 2023, is EUR 2.7 billion.