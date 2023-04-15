Facts

14:47 15.04.2023

Costa Rica joins Core Group for creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine – Ukrainian Foreign Minister

1 min read

The Core Group of countries to create the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine already includes 34 countries, Costa Rica has joined it, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a conversation with his counterpart in Costa Rica.

"During our call today, FM Arnoldo Tinoco informed me that Costa Rica has decided to join the Core Group on the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, bringing the total number of states to 34. We also discussed ways to further boost bilateral cooperation," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #tribunal #costa_rica

