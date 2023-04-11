Rada passes at first reading bills on introduction of mandatory restructuring of consumer loans for persons from war-torn territories

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted at the first reading bills Nos. 9051/9052 on the introduction of mandatory restructuring of consumer loans for persons from territories where hostilities are underway during martial law and within 30 days after its termination.

As Deputy Head of the Rada Financial Committee Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, bills Nos. 9051/9052 were backed at a session on Tuesday by 297 and 298 MPs, respectively.

According to Zhelezniak, the bills concern persons who have entered into consumer loan agreements, whose place of permanent residence or abandoned place of permanent residence is the territory where hostilities are or were conducted, as well as the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation.