14:32 11.04.2023

Ukroboronprom ships batches of tank, artillery shells produced abroad using Ukrainian technologies to AFU

A batch of 125-mm tank and 122-mm artillery ammunition produced abroad with the involvement of Ukrainian specialists has been handed over to the Ukrainian military, according to the Facebook page of Ukroboronprom state concern.

"Following the shipped batch of 125-mm tank ammunition, another batch of 122-mm artillery ammunition was handed over to the troops. We produce both shells together with a NATO country at foreign facilities, but using Ukrainian technology and with the involvement of our specialists. We work tirelessly for the Ukrainian victory," the report says.

Tags: #ukroboronprom

