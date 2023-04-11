Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

Russian occupying forces on Monday carried out limited ground attacks along Svatove-Kreminna line in Luhansk region, continued territorial seizures in and around Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and continued ground attacks on Avdiyivka-Donetsk line, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report of April 10.

"Wagner forces are reportedly continuing to commit war crimes by beheading Ukrainian servicemen in Bakhmut," according to the report.

At the same time, it is reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense refuses to name the Wagner private military company as participants in Bakhmut battle, instead reporting on "assault detachments." Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, in turn, criticized the Russian Ministry of Defense prisoner recruitment efforts, likely to advertise ongoing Wagner volunteer recruitment campaigns.

Analysts also report a conflict between Prigozhin and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs around the program of the Russian chairmanship in the UN Security Council and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Africa. "Russian government institutions, and Kremlin affiliates likely seek to shut down any attempts by Prigozhin to garner public or political support," the ISW said.

It is reported that Prigozhin is developing cooperation with members of the Just Russia - for Truth party, probably in order to gain control over the political force, but the Russian presidential administration is unlikely to allow him to do this. Previously, Prigozhin was interested in investing in the Motherland political party and obtaining a public position.