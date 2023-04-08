Facts

17:02 08.04.2023

Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

On Saturday, April 8, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a telephone conversation with Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard.

"A fruitful telephone conversation with my Ukrainian colleague, General Valeriy Zaluzhny. I listened to his analysis of the situation at the front. I assured him of our continued support through assignments and training that the French Army provides to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Burkhard wrote on Twitter.

