Zaluzhny, Chief of French General Staff Burkhard discuss current situation at front

On Saturday, April 8, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny had a telephone conversation with Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces Thierry Burkhard.

"A fruitful telephone conversation with my Ukrainian colleague, General Valeriy Zaluzhny. I listened to his analysis of the situation at the front. I assured him of our continued support through assignments and training that the French Army provides to the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Burkhard wrote on Twitter.