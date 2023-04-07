Facts

15:07 07.04.2023

Turkish FM following meeting with Lavrov: War must be stopped as soon as possible

1 min read
Turkey stands for an early end to the war in Ukraine through negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Ankara, CNN Turk said.

Çavuşoğlu said that during the meeting a number of regional issues were discussed, among which the situation in Ukraine remains the most important.

"We stated that the war should be ended with negotiations as soon as possible, and we confirmed that we, as Turkey, are ready to provide the best possible support," Çavuşoğlu said.

In addition, the work of the "grain initiative" was also discussed.

"We attach great importance to the extension of the agreement. This global crisis significantly reduces every household's issue," Çavuşoğlu said.

Tags: #turkey #war

