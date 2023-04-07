Facts

11:18 07.04.2023

Actions of invaders in Bakhmut area become more intense – British intelligence

1 min read

In recent days, Russian occupation forces have regained some momentum in the battle for the town of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, which may be due to the fact that locally Wagner PMC and the formations of the Russian Armed Forces have paused their ongoing feud and improved cooperation, according to a Defense Intelligence report on Twitter of the UK Department of Defense on Friday morning.

"Russia has made further gains and has now highly likely advanced into the town centre, and has seized the west bank of the Bakhmutka River. Ukraine's key 0506 supply route to the west of the town is likely severely threatened. Russian regular forces, likely including airborne troops, have probably reinforced the area, and Russia is again using artillery more effectively in the sector," the intelligence said.

Tags: #bakhmut #british_intelligence

