Facts

16:17 06.04.2023

Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's goals at a NATO Summit in Vilnius include inviting Ukraine to become a member of the Alliance.

"The Seimas unanimously determined our country's key goals at the NATO Summit due in Vilnius in July this year," the Lithuanian parliament said on Facebook on Thursday.

An infographic attached to the statement shows that Lithuania's priority task at the summit is to "fully support Ukraine by practical measures" and do everything possible to invite Ukraine to become a NATO member.

As reported, Vilnius will host the NATO Summit on July 11-12, 2023.

20:44 05.04.2023
Stefanchuk: In June, on eve of NATO summit, meeting of speakers of parliaments of Alliance member states Ukraine to take place

Stefanchuk: In June, on eve of NATO summit, meeting of speakers of parliaments of Alliance member states Ukraine to take place

18:28 05.04.2023
Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

Czech Republic to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $35 mln

16:38 05.04.2023
Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

Duda: Ukraine, Poland preparing new agreement

15:36 05.04.2023
Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

09:48 05.04.2023
Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, Germany sign statement on energy partnership – Ministry of Energy

09:19 05.04.2023
Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

20:48 04.04.2023
Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

17:00 04.04.2023
Some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

Some 1,373 objects of cultural infrastructure suffered due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – Culture Ministry

14:53 04.04.2023
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

14:25 04.04.2023
Stoltenberg on Russian nuclear rhetoric: NATO to do everything so that Moscow does not miscalculate readiness of alliance to protect all allies

Stoltenberg on Russian nuclear rhetoric: NATO to do everything so that Moscow does not miscalculate readiness of alliance to protect all allies

Ukroboronprom to produce tank rounds together with Polish partners abroad

Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

Agreements on supply of Polish military equipment to Ukraine, on cooperation in Ukraine's restoration signed in Warsaw – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy installs lamp at monument to victims of 2010 air crash in Smolensk

Invaders inflict four missile, seven air strikes on Ukraine in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

UK plans to train 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers in 2023

Servant of People makes proposal to Kyiv City Council to break lease agreement on land provided to Russian Embassy

Defense Ministry explains what is behind wording ‘fighting continues in Bakhmut’ and how operational decisions made

Info that corresponds to reality never found in Russia's info on Bakhmut – Maliar

Ukroboronprom to produce tank rounds together with Polish partners abroad

Some 270,000 tourists visit Kyiv in 2022

British intelligence reports personnel changes in command of Russian army grouping in Ukraine

Zelenska meets in Poland with Ukrainian doctors completing practical course on helicopter emergency medical care

Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

