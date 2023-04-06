Lithuania's goals at NATO Summit include inviting Ukraine to join NATO

Lithuania's goals at a NATO Summit in Vilnius include inviting Ukraine to become a member of the Alliance.

"The Seimas unanimously determined our country's key goals at the NATO Summit due in Vilnius in July this year," the Lithuanian parliament said on Facebook on Thursday.

An infographic attached to the statement shows that Lithuania's priority task at the summit is to "fully support Ukraine by practical measures" and do everything possible to invite Ukraine to become a NATO member.

As reported, Vilnius will host the NATO Summit on July 11-12, 2023.