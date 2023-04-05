Polish President hopes Ukraine to receive extra security guarantees at NATO summit

Polish President Andrzej Duda said that at the NATO summit in Vilnius this summer, Ukraine can receive additional security guarantees.

"We would like to receive additional security guarantees at the NATO summit in Vilnius, which will support Ukrainian soldiers in the fight against the invaders. We hope that we will be able to receive such guarantees for Ukraine," he said at a press conference on Wednesday following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Duda said Ukraine should become a full member of the EU and NATO as soon as possible.

According to him, the key topic at the talks was security. "Poland is the third country in terms of military support to Ukraine. We have transferred more than 300 tanks, self-propelled guns Krab, and other equipment," he said.

According to the President of Poland, "historical issues that are wounds for many families" were also discussed during the talks. "There are no taboos between us. We will build relations based on an honest politics of memory," he said.

Duda also said Poland is Ukraine's largest economic partner and expressed hope that "the western direction of Ukraine's economic activity will be preserved."