Facts

19:38 04.04.2023

Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

1 min read
Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

The Russian army carried out an air strike on a settlement in Chernihiv region - two Russian Su-35 dropped two bombs on the settlement, a private house and outbuildings are burning, the Operational Command Pivnich (North).

"At about 17:31, a message was received from the dispatcher of the State Emergency Service that a private house and outbuildings were burning in the village of Pecheniuhy. As it became known, the fire occurred as a result of an air strike carried out by two Russian Su-35s," the command said on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

As specified, according to preliminary data, "russian fighter jets dropped two bombs on the settlement. There has been no information about the victims yet."

Tags: #bombs #region #chernihiv

MORE ABOUT

19:31 03.04.2023
Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

Occupation forces in Skadovsk getting ready for so-called 'evacuation' of local residents – General Staff

19:37 06.03.2023
Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

19:34 02.03.2023
Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

Bodies of three people killed by Russian occupiers exhumed in Borodianka – Kyiv region police

19:28 23.02.2023
Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

Nayev denies reports about alleged increase in number of enemy groups near borders of Chernihiv, Sumy regions

19:57 08.02.2023
Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Occupiers continue filtration, looting of local population in Kherson region – AFU General Staff

19:09 19.10.2022
Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

Three people injured in enemy attack on Chernihiv – Tymoshenko

17:33 10.10.2022
Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

Ukrenergo introduces schedule of emergency blackouts in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy regions, Zhytomyr

10:34 05.09.2022
SBI reports on suspicion of two soldiers involved in wounding children at fair in Chernihiv

SBI reports on suspicion of two soldiers involved in wounding children at fair in Chernihiv

09:34 05.09.2022
As result of detonation of ammunition in Chernihiv, 15 people injured, four in hospital, half of them are children

As result of detonation of ammunition in Chernihiv, 15 people injured, four in hospital, half of them are children

16:27 03.09.2022
Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

Due to triggered weapon at exhibition in Chernihiv, three children injured, two-year-old boy in severe condition

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

Around 260 houses flooded due to damaged spillway gate – regional authorities

Govt starts implementation of new govt policy in humanitarian demining – PM

LATEST

Ukrainians do so that Americans do not have to fight – Zelenskyy in his address to US National Association of Governors

UN Human Rights Council condemns Russia's deportation of children from Ukrainian temporarily occupied territories

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

General Staff: Occupation authorities of Starobilsk occupying apartments, houses temporarily left by Ukrainian citizens with Russian military

Zaluzhny tells Milley about situation on front line: Situation difficult, but controlled

FMs of Ukraine, UK discuss strengthening counter-offensive capabilities of AFU

Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine by late March delivers 54% of cancer drugs for adults bought using state budget 2022 funds to medical institutions

General Staff: russians carry out two missile, 28 air strikes in past 24 hours, use 17 UAVs, 14 of them downed

USA announces new $2.6 bln aid package to Ukraine, incl additional ammunition for Patriot and Himars

AD
AD
AD
AD