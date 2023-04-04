Russians drop two aerial bombs on Pecheniuhy of Chernihiv region: house burning, no data on victims yet – Pivnich command

The Russian army carried out an air strike on a settlement in Chernihiv region - two Russian Su-35 dropped two bombs on the settlement, a private house and outbuildings are burning, the Operational Command Pivnich (North).

"At about 17:31, a message was received from the dispatcher of the State Emergency Service that a private house and outbuildings were burning in the village of Pecheniuhy. As it became known, the fire occurred as a result of an air strike carried out by two Russian Su-35s," the command said on Telegram on Tuesday evening.

As specified, according to preliminary data, "russian fighter jets dropped two bombs on the settlement. There has been no information about the victims yet."