11:55 31.03.2023

PMs of Slovakia, Croatia and Slovenia arrive in Ukraine

Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković and Prime Minister of Slovenia Robert Golob arrived in Kyiv to take part in a summit on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha.

According to the Slovak agency TASR, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Heger arrived in Ukraine on Friday, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Together with Heger, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Naď also arrived in Ukraine. Time and place of the meeting are not announced in advance for security reasons.

According to Heger, Zelenskyy invited him to visit Ukraine in a telephone conversation after Slovakia approved the transfer of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Naď, in turn, during the day should meet there with his Ukrainian colleague Oleksiy Reznikov.

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković also arrived in Kyiv in the morning, he plans to meet with Zelenskyy, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk. Croatian Veterans Affairs Minister Tomo Medved also arrived with the prime minister.

According to the website of the Croatian government, together with Zelenskyy, Heger, Golob and Moldovan President Maia Sandu, they will take part in the Bucha - Russia's responsibility for crimes in Ukraine summit in Kyiv on the occasion of the anniversary of the liberation of Bucha. This will be followed by a joint press conference.

This is Plenković's second visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian aggression on February 24, 2022. In May last year, he met in Kyiv with the leadership of Ukraine, visited Irpin and Bucha in Kyiv region.

The Slovenian newspaper Delo, in turn, reported the arrival in Kyiv of Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob. He intends to meet with Zelenskyy on Friday.

For the Prime Minister of Slovenia, this is the first visit to Ukraine since coming to power, and its purpose is to reaffirm Slovenia's support for Ukraine, which has been a victim of Russian aggression since February last year.

Also, Golob will be received in Kyiv by Shmyhal and Stefanchuk.

