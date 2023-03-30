Facts

21:06 30.03.2023

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Russia's chairmanship of the UN Security Council, which will begin on April 1, is a stark reminder that "something is wrong" with the way the international security architecture functions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"I don't think that Russia will be able to change the balance within the UN Security Council during its chairmanship, but will try to abuse its rights to promote its narratives," Kuleba said during a speech at an event from Chatham House.

He said Russia's chairmanship of the UN Security Council is "the worst April Fool's joke" and "a clear reminder that something is wrong with the way the international security architecture functions."

The minister again said Russia illegally took its place in the UN Security Council and systematically violates all the fundamental rules of international security.

"The best thing we can do is use this month to highlight the problems that exist in multilateralism and the problems that Russia is exploiting for its own benefit," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, he expects that other permanent and non-permanent members of the UN Security Council will "drive Russia into a corner," prevent it from abusing the rules of the Security Council and promoting its own narratives about the war it started in Ukraine.

