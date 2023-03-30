Facts

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a delegation of the German defense industrial concern Rheinmetall AG headed by Chairman of the Board Armin Papperger, the presidential press service said.

During the negotiations, the current state of cooperation with the concern and the prospects for its development were discussed in detail.

The president noted the need to further deepen and intensify the partnership in order to meet both the urgent needs of the Ukrainian defense forces and to significantly strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine in the future.

He also expressed gratitude to the German leading defense company and all the people of Germany for their comprehensive assistance and support to Ukraine in the ongoing fight against Russian aggression.

"We appreciate this important assistance in our struggle for freedom and democratic values," Zelenskyy said.

