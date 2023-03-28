Kyivstar to build 170 base stations in Q1 2023

The largest Ukrainian mobile network operator Kyivstar will build 170 and modernize more than 1,000 base stations in the first quarter of 2023, these works are largely associated with a significant migration of the population to cities and villages in the west of the country, company's CEO Oleksandr Komarov said on Facebook on Tuesday.

"The availability level of Kyivstar network in the free territory of Ukraine is more than 99%. This corresponds to the level until February 24, 2022. However, there are difficulties in maintaining such a quality of communication, which we are actively working on," the company's CEO said.

From time to time, he says, the company has difficulty maintaining an adequate level of network availability due to bad weather and associated preventive blackouts, and sometimes difficulties are caused by security issues, irresponsible attitudes of landlords and problems gaining access to the network.

Komarov said Kyivstar does not slow down the pace of replacing batteries and connecting new generators, bringing the total number of the latter to about 1,900, as the threat of blackouts persists, and the current improved situation with power supply is a seasonal phenomenon associated with successful air defense operations and a surplus in generation.

The company's CEO also said that in Kharkiv and de-occupied territories of Kherson region, the restoration work of the network is at the final stage.