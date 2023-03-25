Facts

16:52 25.03.2023

Occupants fire at point of distribution of humanitarian aid in Kherson, wounding two people – administration

1 min read
On Saturday, the occupiers fired at the humanitarian aid distribution point in Kherson, wounding two people, Kherson Regional Military Administration said.

"The Russian army fired at the distribution point for humanitarian aid in Kherson. Because of this attack, two people were injured – a 41-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man. They were hospitalized with mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds," the administration said on Telegram channel on Saturday afternoon.

 

Tags: #kherson

