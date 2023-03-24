Facts

14:25 24.03.2023

Zaluzhny on anniversary of strike on enemy's naval base in Berdiansk: Myth of invulnerability of Russian fleet destroyed by AFU’s well-aimed blows

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny recalled the anniversary of a major missile strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the objects of the Russian naval forces in Berdiansk.

"A year ago, on March 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the enemy base in the seaport of temporarily occupied Berdiyansk. Large landing ships Orsk, Caesar Kunnikov, Novocherkassk were damaged, Saratov was destroyed," wrote Zaluzhny on the Telegram channel on Friday.

"The myth of the invulnerability of the Russian fleet has been destroyed by well-aimed blows of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This once again proved an irrefutable fact: the enemy will not know peace on Ukrainian soil: neither on land nor on water," the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces summed up.

