'Hidden' assets of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 440 mln seized - SBU

According to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the court seized the assets of Oksana Marchenko, the wife of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected of financing Russian occupation groups, the Ukrainian special service reports.

The SBU said on Telegram that the total value of the seized assets is more than UAH 440 million.

"The court's decision concerns 6.8% of the shares of PJSC Electrometallurgical plant Dniprospetsstal in Zaporizhia, which Marchenko controls through three offshore companies," the report says.

According to the SBU, this strategically important enterprise specializes in the industrial production of almost 1,000 types of steel and hardware.

"The seizure of assets will protect them from re-registration for bogus persons and in the future will allow them to be transferred to the benefit of our state," the Ukrainian special service emphasizes.

The SBU reminds that at the end of February of this year, according to the SBU's materials, the property of Medvedchuk's wife worth more than UAH 5.6 billion was seized.

The investigators of the Security Service have already informed the accused about suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing actions committed with the goal of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional system or seizure of state power, changes in the borders of the territory or the state border of Ukraine).

Currently, an investigation is underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The events are conducted by SBU officers in Ivano-Frankivsk region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.