19:27 22.03.2023

Fierce fighting continues on southern, northern outskirts of Bakhmut, invaders’ offensive potential decreasing – AFU General Staff

Fierce fighting continues in the southern and northern parts of the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, and the enemy also conducted offensive actions in Avdiyivka direction in order to establish control over Avdiyivka and Maryinka, according to operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Wednesday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Bakhmut direction, the enemy continues to conduct offensive operations, but its offensive potential is decreasing. The enemy does not stop trying to capture the town, losing a significant amount of manpower, weapons and military equipment. Our defenders reflect numerous enemy attacks around the clock in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bohdanivka and Predtechyne," the message says.

According to the General Staff, in Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtar directions, the occupiers carried out offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Novokalynove, Stepove, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Lastochkyne, Pivnichne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Maryinka and Peremoha, but in all cases unsuccessfully.

"In Kupyansk and Lymany directions, the enemy continues to try to break our defenses. He conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Makiyivka and Belohorivka," the summary says.

In Zaporizhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting defensive actions. In Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions, the operational situation has not significantly changed, the formation of offensive enemy groups has not been detected. The Russian leadership continues to use the infrastructure of the Republic of Belarus to train its troops. The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, the General Staff said.

