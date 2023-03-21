Japanese PM in Bucha visits facilities that being restored, repaired by Japanese funds

During his visit to Bucha (Kyiv region), which suffered from military aggression, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited infrastructure facilities that are being restored and repaired by Japanese funds.

"Japan has significantly helped Ukrainians survive the winter by providing powerful generators," the Kyiv regional military administration reported on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"We are very grateful to the government and people of Japan for their comprehensive support at such a difficult time for our country. Now our priorities are to restore everything destroyed by the invaders as soon as possible. We feel the support and assistance of Japan in this. The generators that Kyiv region received from you helped us survive this winter and confidently go through the current heating season," acting head of the Kyiv regional military administration Dmytro Nazarenko is cited in the message.

The Japanese delegation, together with Nazarenko and the mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk, also visited the territory of the church named after St. Andrew the First-Called. The laying of flowers honored the memory of Ukrainians who died from the invaders in Bucha.

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida is in Kyiv on Tuesday at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.