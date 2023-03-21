Japanese PM visits Bucha – NHK

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who arrived at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, visited Bucha, Japanese broadcaster NHK reports.

"In the afternoon of March 21, Prime Minister Kishida, who is paying a visit to Ukraine, visited Bucha near Kyiv, where many civilians were killed as a result of Russia's military invasion," the media reported.

In particular, Kishida visited the church and laid flowers as a sign of mourning for the victims.

"The whole world was shocked by the death of Ukrainians in Bucha. On behalf of the Japanese people, I would like to express my sincere condolences and sympathy to those who died and suffered as a result of these cruel actions,” the Prime minister said.