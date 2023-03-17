Zelenskyy: ICC decision is historic, with real perspective

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue a warrant for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ombudsman for Children Maria Lvova-Belova historic and having real prospects.

"Today we have a weighty decision of international justice. In a case in which there is a real prospect. The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Putin. A historic decision from which historical responsibility will begin," Zelenskyy said in a video address.

According to the president, separating children from their families, depriving them of any opportunity to contact their relatives, burying children on Russian territory, scattering them in remote regions – all this is "the state policy of the aggressor, state decisions, state evil."

"The evil that begins with the first official of this state. The head of a terrorist state and another Russian official have officially become suspects in a war crime, in the deportation of Ukrainian children," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy thanked the team of ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, the International Criminal Court itself for their adherence to principles and for their readiness to really bring to justice those who are guilty.

He also said to date, Ukraine has managed to return a little more than 300 children illegally deported to Russia, and this process will continue.

"Obviously, we must return everyone, we will do everything for this. For the return of every Ukrainian, every Ukrainian woman, every child. And for the real responsibility of all those responsible for this deportation - from the head of the terrorist state to all the perpetrators," the president said.