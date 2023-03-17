Facts

Ukrainian Prosecutor General: Issuing arrest warrant for Putin is clear signal to world that Russian regime is criminal

Ukrainian Prosecutor General: Issuing arrest warrant for Putin is clear signal to world that Russian regime is criminal

The issuance by the International Criminal Court (ICC) of an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on suspicion of illegal deportation and displacement of Ukrainian children is a signal to the whole world that the Russian regime is criminal, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said.

"This means that from now until his detention, the President of Russia and the Supreme Commander of the Russian Armed Forces, as the head of a terrorist organization, will be afraid to travel outside of Russia because of the likelihood that he will be extradited to the International Criminal Court. This means that every politician, who considers himself civilized, who looks to the future, should think three times before dealing with the Russian leader or his accomplices, and even more so - shake hands or sit down at the negotiating table," Kostin said on the air of the national telethon on Friday evening.

He said the issuance of a warrant for Putin's arrest is "a clear signal to the whole world that the Russian regime is criminal."

"Criminals must be stopped, isolated and held accountable," Kostin said.

