Facts

17:32 17.03.2023

ICC issues arrest warrant for Russian President Putin as suspect in illegal deportation of Ukrainian children

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received the official status of a suspect in a war crime – the illegal deportation and displacement of Ukrainian children. The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for his arrest, Prosecutor General of Ukrane Andriy Kostin has said.

"Now the Russian president has the official status of a suspect in an international crime - the illegal deportation and displacement of Ukrainian children. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Lvova-Belova," Kostin said on his Facebook page.

