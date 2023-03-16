Facts

20:15 16.03.2023

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

1 min read
Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

 Foreign Minister OF Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during which they discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity and the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

“During my call with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang today, we discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity. I underscored the importance of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

Tags: #ukraine #china #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:37 16.03.2023
Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

Ukraine reduces forex earnings from export of ferrous metals by 82.2% in two months

15:19 16.03.2023
Estonia to give Ukraine sniper weapons, equipment worth EUR 494,000

Estonia to give Ukraine sniper weapons, equipment worth EUR 494,000

20:25 15.03.2023
Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

10:46 15.03.2023
Establishment of intl register under auspices of Council of Europe may become first step in comprehensive reparations for damage caused by Russia – Ukrainian, Icelandic FMs' statement

Establishment of intl register under auspices of Council of Europe may become first step in comprehensive reparations for damage caused by Russia – Ukrainian, Icelandic FMs' statement

19:28 14.03.2023
EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

22:13 13.03.2023
Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

20:43 13.03.2023
Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with IOM and Germany, launches project on psychosocial support for veterans, their families for EUR4.8 mln

Ministry of Veterans Affairs, together with IOM and Germany, launches project on psychosocial support for veterans, their families for EUR4.8 mln

18:14 13.03.2023
Fall of GDP in Ukraine accelerates to 31.4% in Q4 2022 – statistics

Fall of GDP in Ukraine accelerates to 31.4% in Q4 2022 – statistics

13:05 13.03.2023
MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

16:36 11.03.2023
Italian govt to hold conference on Ukraine recovery with participation of businesses – MFA

Italian govt to hold conference on Ukraine recovery with participation of businesses – MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Members of Shevchenko Prize Committee announce their resignation

LATEST

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Russia reduces pace of counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD