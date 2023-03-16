Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

Foreign Minister OF Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during which they discussed the importance of the principle of territorial integrity and the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

“During my call with China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang today, we discussed the significance of the principle of territorial integrity. I underscored the importance of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula for ending the aggression and restoring just peace in Ukraine,” Kuleba said on Twitter.