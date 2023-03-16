Facts

19:33 16.03.2023

Poltava region receives two buses for immunologists – regional authorities

Poltava region received two buses from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the teams of immunologists to travel to remote settlements in communities for the vaccination of the population, particularly against the COVID-19 coronavirus disease, Head of Poltava Regional Military Administration Dmytro Lunin has said.

"In case of necessity, vulnerable persons – retirees, persons with disabilities, and internally displaced persons – will be transported to the vaccination centers. The transport is equipped with special lifts and seats… The vehicles were provided with the assistance of the European Union," he said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

