Facts

16:03 16.03.2023

Turkish Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Russia's occupation of Crimea reassures of support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity – statement

1 min read
Turkish Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Russia's occupation of Crimea reassures of support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity – statement

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the occupation of Crimea, stressed the illegitimacy of the so-called carried out by Russia "referendum" on the peninsula and assured of support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"The Autonomous Republic of Crimea, which is affiliated to Ukraine, was annexed by the Russian Federation nine years ago (March 16) with an illegitimate referendum held in violation of international law. On the occasion of the anniversary of the annexation, we reiterate that we do not recognize this situation and reaffirm our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey said in a statement.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the situation of the indigenous people of Crimea, the Crimean Tatars, "is always a priority for our country."

"Turkey will continue to support our Crimean Tatar compatriots in their historical homeland of Crimea, preserving their identity and ensuring that they live in safety and peace," the ministry said in the statement.

Tags: #crimea #turkey

MORE ABOUT

14:19 14.03.2023
Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

Turkey continues to negotiate extension of 'grain initiative' under agreements, considering parties' requirements – Defense Ministry

15:01 06.03.2023
Tribunal for Aggression can be established like Nuremberg Tribunal, adapted to modern methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine – Crimea's prosecutor

Tribunal for Aggression can be established like Nuremberg Tribunal, adapted to modern methods of Russia's waging war against Ukraine – Crimea's prosecutor

14:35 06.03.2023
Autonomy's prosecutor: Majority of Crimeans are not traitors, 'collaborationism' definition for Crimea should be changed

Autonomy's prosecutor: Majority of Crimeans are not traitors, 'collaborationism' definition for Crimea should be changed

14:02 06.03.2023
When Crimea is de-occupied, there to be no time to change legislation, all should be at 'low start' – autonomy's prosecutor

When Crimea is de-occupied, there to be no time to change legislation, all should be at 'low start' – autonomy's prosecutor

21:00 28.02.2023
Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

Circumstances of illegal visit by NBC journalist to Crimean territory being established – Ukrainian MFA’s spokesperson

20:21 28.02.2023
Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

19:44 28.02.2023
Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

Turkish market opens for export of Ukrainian fish products – State Fisheries Agency

12:32 28.02.2023
Chubarov: Situation in Crimea may indicate Russian invaders' preparation for offensive of AFU

Chubarov: Situation in Crimea may indicate Russian invaders' preparation for offensive of AFU

19:43 24.02.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with Erdogan, thanks for support on anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion

17:06 15.02.2023
Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

Ukraine continues talks with Turkey on using floating power plants for country's energy supply

AD

HOT NEWS

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Occupiers shell Kostiantynivka using cluster munitions, six people wounded – regional authorities

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Members of Shevchenko Prize Committee announce their resignation

LATEST

Systematic cases of torture by Russians may amount to crimes against humanity - UN Commission

G7 Ambassadors urge to speed up procedure for appointing members of HQCJ

Russia commits many war crimes in Ukraine, incl premeditated murder, torture, rape and deportation of children - UN Commission

Sexual violence, threat of its use against women and men are important aspects of torture by Russians - UN Commission

Moldovan language renamed Romanian

Court extends ex-Moldovan President Dodon's ban on leaving country

Moldovan opposition gathers thousands of supporters to protest in central Chisinau

Ukrainian Air Force commander proposes his NATO counterparts to establish 'aircraft coalition' to help Ukraine – Ihnat

Russia’s losses for past 24 hours amount to 1,040 people of military personnel, 12 tanks, 11 artillery systems, one aircraft – General Staff

Russia reduces pace of counteroffensive in eastern Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD