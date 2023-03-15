More than 17,000 Ukrainian doctors already have skills to provide assistance for mental disorders – Zelenska

More than 17,000 Ukrainian doctors have completed specialized courses to provide assistance for mental disorders caused by the war, and already have the appropriate skills, First Lady Olena Zelenska said.

"Last December, we launched the online course Management of common mental disorders at the primary level of medical care. And now more than 17,000 health care workers have already passed it … This training is one of the building blocks in the development of the system of access to psychological assistance within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program," Zelenska wrote onTelegram.

At the same time, according to her, 55 medical institutions of Ukraine have already concluded agreements with the National Health Service of Ukraine on the provision of this type of medical care.

"Every family doctor who will have more confidence in his own knowledge in the field of mental health is the psyche of his patients saved in time," Zelenskay stressed.

She also noted that by the end of 2023, there will be at least ten times more family doctors in Ukraine who will be able to provide assistance in cases of the most common mental disorders, such as depression or neurosis.