Facts

18:08 15.03.2023

More than 17,000 Ukrainian doctors already have skills to provide assistance for mental disorders – Zelenska

1 min read
More than 17,000 Ukrainian doctors already have skills to provide assistance for mental disorders – Zelenska

More than 17,000 Ukrainian doctors have completed specialized courses to provide assistance for mental disorders caused by the war, and already have the appropriate skills, First Lady Olena Zelenska said.

"Last December, we launched the online course Management of common mental disorders at the primary level of medical care. And now more than 17,000 health care workers have already passed it … This training is one of the building blocks in the development of the system of access to psychological assistance within the framework of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Program," Zelenska wrote onTelegram.

At the same time, according to her, 55 medical institutions of Ukraine have already concluded agreements with the National Health Service of Ukraine on the provision of this type of medical care.

"Every family doctor who will have more confidence in his own knowledge in the field of mental health is the psyche of his patients saved in time," Zelenskay stressed.

She also noted that by the end of 2023, there will be at least ten times more family doctors in Ukraine who will be able to provide assistance in cases of the most common mental disorders, such as depression or neurosis.

Tags: #mental
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

Nine countries promise to send over 150 Leopard tanks to Ukraine – Pentagon chief

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

AFU repulse over 90 attacks of invaders over day – General Staff

LATEST

Pentagon chief says after call with Shoigu that U.S. aircraft to continue flying 'wherever int'l law allows'

Zelenskyy, Prytula, Podoliak leading in ranking of politicians, public figures trusted by Ukrainians – opinion poll

Arakhamia: Rada to create delegation headed by Stefanchuk to lobby in USA issue of providing Ukraine with F16 fighters

Russia trying to find new red lines, set ultimatums

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Zaluzhny discusses situation on battlefield with Chief of Joint Staff of French Armed Forces, General Burkhard

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Zelenskyy, US entrepreneur Lauren Powell discuss development of Ukrainian IT industry

Enemy inflicts three missile, 36 air strikes, mounts 23 MLRS attacks on Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD