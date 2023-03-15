Facts

17:42 15.03.2023

Zelenskyy dismisses Haidai, Hamaliy and Marchenko from posts of heads of state administrations

On Wednesday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the heads of Luhansk, Odesa and Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administrations by his decrees.

The relevant documents have been published on the website of the head of state.

Thus, according to Decree No. 149/2023, Serhiy Haidai was dismissed from the post of head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

According to Decree No. 150/2023, Maksym Marchenko was dismissed from the post of head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

According to Decree No. 151/2023, Serhiy Hamaliy was dismissed from the post of head of Khmelnytsky Regional Military Administration.

In each of the documents it is specified that the heads of the Regional Military Administrations are dismissed on the basis of the applications submitted by them.

 

