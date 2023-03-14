Zaluzhny: Defense operation near Bakhmut is of key importance for defense fortitude along entire frontline

The defensive operation in the Bakhmut direction is of the greatest strategic importance for holding the enemy back and is of key importance for the fortitude of the defense along the entire frontline, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny has said.

"I respect the strength, courage and invincibility of our fighters in Bakhmut. The defensive operation in this direction is of the greatest strategic importance for holding the enemy back. It is of key importance for the fortitude of the defense along the entire frontline. Thank you to each defender who fights back the invaders and brings the victory of Ukraine closer!" he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.