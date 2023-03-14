Facts

11:57 14.03.2023

Ukrainian FM: Already 32 countries are part of coalition for establishing Special Tribunal for crime of aggression

1 min read
Two more countries have joined the coalition (Core group) for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Two more countries have joined the Coalition for the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. 32 states are now working together to hold Russia's top political and military leadership accountable. Putin and his associates will stand trial," he said on Twitter.

On March 3, Kuleba said the coalition of countries to create the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine already includes 29 countries, one of which is from Latin America (Guatemala). On March 7, Greece joined the coalition.

The first meeting of the countries took place on January 26, when 21 countries took part in the discussion.

The second meeting of the coalition will take place on March 21 and 22 in Strasbourg.

Tags: #tribunal

