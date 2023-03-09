Facts

21:11 09.03.2023

Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

2 min read
Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

The most important result of the informal meeting of the defense ministers of the European Union and Ukraine held in Sweden is the unification of efforts to provide the Ukrainian Defense Forces with ammunition, in particular for successful operations of the military command, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"I informed the partners in detail about the structure of our needs. The EU will allocate additional resources for these needs. We also expect to accelerate the supply of ammunition from the existing stocks of European armies," Reznikov said.

The head of the department also said that there are a number of agreements, some of which will be made public closer to the 10th meeting in the Ramstein format.

"Following the discussions, I can confidently say that we have reliable support from European partners at all levels, which will grow. Another Russian shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities confirmed our main priority - to strengthen the protection of the sky, including as soon as possible to be able to destroy ballistic missiles. We hope for progress in this area," the minister said.

According to him, fruitful discussions on strengthening the "tank coalition" also took place. "The movement on this track is constant," Reznikov stressed.

Tags: #eu #ammunition #supply

MORE ABOUT

20:23 09.03.2023
Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

Aliyev hopes 'green' electricity exports from Azerbaijan to Europe to start soon

20:20 08.03.2023
Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

Temporary protection of Ukrainian refugees in EU may be extended until 2025 – EC

20:18 08.03.2023
It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

It hasn’t yet been established who staged attack on Nord Streams — NATO Secretary General

19:48 08.03.2023
EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

18:53 08.03.2023
EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

EU ambassadors approve additional EUR 2 bln to European Peace Fund, through which assistance provided to Ukraine

20:00 07.03.2023
Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

Borrell describes sentences to Belarusian opposition activists as absurd

21:07 06.03.2023
EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

EU defense ministers to listen to Reznikov about development of situation, discuss how to speed up supply of ammunition

17:52 06.03.2023
Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine, with EU support, to receive 5,700 Enel solar panels for public sector - Ministry of Energy

20:24 03.03.2023
EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

EU defense ministers to discuss creation of mechanism for joint purchase of one mln shells for Ukraine - Estonian FM

20:46 02.03.2023
EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

EU should start preparations for 11th package of sanctions against Russia ASAP - Ukrainian MFA

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

Ex-general director of Antonov, head of aviation security unit arrested, ex-deputy general director put on wanted list

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

Zelenskyy discusses with von der Leyyen progress in implementing recommendations of European Commission

Power consumption by ZNPP for own needs from integrated power system restored - Ukrenergo

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russia cannot be bona fide participant in any relations in nuclear sphere

Ex-general director of Antonov, head of aviation security unit arrested, ex-deputy general director put on wanted list

Georgian Interior Ministry says all detained protesters released

Russia can continue war with Ukraine with current intensity for two more years – Lithuanian intelligence

Borrell: Russia putting in danger entirety of our joint European continent

State Emergency Service receives 100 pickup trucks from Korea International Cooperation Agency

Another protest rally underway in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

Agreement on Black Sea Grain Initiative should be extended indefinitely – Yermak

Zelenskyy appoints Oleh Sakhon dpty commander of National Guard

Identity of executed prisoner of Ukrainian serviceman not established yet – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD