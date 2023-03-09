Reznikov on results of meeting with EU defense ministers: It was possible to combine efforts to provide Ukraine with ammunition

The most important result of the informal meeting of the defense ministers of the European Union and Ukraine held in Sweden is the unification of efforts to provide the Ukrainian Defense Forces with ammunition, in particular for successful operations of the military command, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said on the Telegram channel on Thursday.

"I informed the partners in detail about the structure of our needs. The EU will allocate additional resources for these needs. We also expect to accelerate the supply of ammunition from the existing stocks of European armies," Reznikov said.

The head of the department also said that there are a number of agreements, some of which will be made public closer to the 10th meeting in the Ramstein format.

"Following the discussions, I can confidently say that we have reliable support from European partners at all levels, which will grow. Another Russian shelling of peaceful Ukrainian cities confirmed our main priority - to strengthen the protection of the sky, including as soon as possible to be able to destroy ballistic missiles. We hope for progress in this area," the minister said.

According to him, fruitful discussions on strengthening the "tank coalition" also took place. "The movement on this track is constant," Reznikov stressed.