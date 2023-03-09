Facts

13:58 09.03.2023

Borrell: Russia trying to completely destroy Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell states the recent shelling of Ukraine once again demonstrates Russia's intention to completely destroy the country's civilian infrastructure.

Borrell said this before the start of an informal meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Stockholm on Thursday.

"Today, the [latest] bad news is that there has been a Russian attack against the Zaporizhzhia nuclear [power] plant. It has been disconnected, once again, from the electricity grid of Ukraine. As far as we know, 40% of the Kyiv population is without electricity, with a lot of black holes in the electricity system around the whole country. It shows that, once again, Russia is trying to destroy completely the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. And that is why we have to [continue] providing for, as we discussed yesterday, the way for Ukraine to defend itself," Borrell said.

In addition, the High Representative said that on the agenda of today's meeting is the issue of finance the reconstruction, and how we can use the frozen assets – the Russian frozen assets - in line with international law and European law, to finance the reconstruction. "Both things go together. Yesterday’s discussion and today's discussion aim at the same purpose: to support Ukraine, to defend and to rebuild. To support [Ukraine] militarily and to support civilians. The Ministers will discuss all the ways and means that we can mobilise in order to support the reconstruction of Ukraine," he said.

