Poland sends 10 more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine – defense minister

Poland has handed over another 10 of the 14 promised Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Błaszczak has said.

"We support Ukraine within the international coalition. In addition to the 14 Polish Leopard tanks, this battalion also includes four tanks from Canada, eight tanks from Norway, and six from Spain," the minister said at a briefing on Thursday, the European Pravda publication has reported.

According to Błaszczak, he is negotiating with his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles Fernández to provide Ukraine with "maybe four more" tanks.

He also said that training of Ukrainian troops on Leopard 2 tanks was completed in Poland.