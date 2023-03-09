Facts

11:08 09.03.2023

No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

No electricity, water in Kharkiv after night missile attack; health facilities running on generators – Terekhov

On the night of March 9, Russian occupying troops launched 11 missile strikes on Kharkiv, Mayor Ihor Terekhov has said.

"Some 11 missile attacks were carried out in the city of Kharkiv. Critical infrastructure (thermal power plants, transformer substations) was hit and damaged. Now there is no voltage in the city. Therefore, we switched to generators at critical infrastructure facilities, health facilities and work on generators," Terekhov said on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, gas stations, pharmacies and shops also switched to work on generators.

Terekhov said now utility services are working to restore energy, heat and water supply in the city. According to him, water carriers deliver water to all districts of Kharkiv. Municipal buses were sent to replace the non-working city electric transport.

Terekhov did not name the dates when energy supply could be resumed, but expressed the hope that this could be done "in a more or less short timeframe."

Tags: #kharkiv

