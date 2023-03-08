URCS mobile medical teams come to help residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region

Mobile medical teams of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provide assistance to residents of mountain villages in Chernivtsi region.

"Mobile medical teams: work in the mountain villages of Bukovyna. The medical workers of the brigade examine patients for free, give out medicines, referrals to see secondary care specialists and can take them to a hospital. First of all, they help pensioners, people with disabilities and internally displaced persons... Doctors also walk to homes of people with limited mobility," the URCS wrote on its Facebook page.

As Deputy Chairperson of the Chernivtsi regional organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Natalia Vozniuk said, three medical mobile teams are working in Vyzhnytsia district of the region.

"It's a hard-to-reach area and there is a great need for medical care," she said.