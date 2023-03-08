Reznikov takes part in informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine is taking part in an informal meeting of EU defense ministers in Stockholm.

"The meeting of EU defense ministers started in Sweden. I'm happy to be here. We will talk about weapons, speed in decisions and solidarity. Thank you to Paul Jonsson and Josep Borrell for organization the meeting with our EU colleagues," Reznikov said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Support is strong. Our partners are with us until victory," the Defense Minister said.