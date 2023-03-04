Zaluzhny discusses with Chief of Defense Staff of Canadian Armed Forces supply of military aid to Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny met with Chief of Defense Staff of the Canadian Armed Forces Wayne Eyre, who arrived in Ukraine on a visit.

"There was a frank conversation. I informed my colleague in detail about the operational situation at the front. He paid special attention to the Eastern direction. We discussed the supply of military assistance: weapons and ammunition," Zaluzny wrote on his Telegram channel.

He noted that Ukraine and Canada would continue to develop cooperation in the field of security and defense.